DePay (DEPAY) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $12.73 million and $32,898.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $4.21 or 0.00006979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DePay has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.82 or 0.00447513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00061521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00052050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00088782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00066842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00513500 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011403 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,024,649 coins.

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.