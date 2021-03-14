Dent Tops 1-Day Volume of $72.50 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded 109.7% higher against the dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $321.25 million and approximately $72.50 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00048122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.30 or 0.00634626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068958 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034273 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,688,135,748 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars.

