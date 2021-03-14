Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

WILLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SEB Equities raised Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of WILLF opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Demant A/S has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $43.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

