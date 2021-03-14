Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%.
NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $2.77 on Friday. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.
