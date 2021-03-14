Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%.

NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $2.77 on Friday. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

