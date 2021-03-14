Davis Selected Advisers Sells 23,780 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,780 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Ventas were worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,076 shares of company stock worth $1,627,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

VTR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.55. 3,133,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,170. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

