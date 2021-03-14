Davis Selected Advisers Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,340 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $83,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,110. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $181.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

