Davis Selected Advisers Has $41.21 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.48% of Alleghany worth $41,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:Y traded up $7.74 on Friday, reaching $645.93. The stock had a trading volume of 35,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,273. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.56 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $663.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $609.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.52.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.