Davis Selected Advisers Has $279.21 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,176,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,568 shares during the period. JD.com makes up 1.3% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.22% of JD.com worth $279,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in JD.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 328,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 897,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,862,000 after purchasing an additional 312,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,407,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,715,000 after purchasing an additional 406,408 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JD stock traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,763,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491,122. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
