Davis Selected Advisers Has $279.21 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,176,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,568 shares during the period. JD.com makes up 1.3% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.22% of JD.com worth $279,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in JD.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 328,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 897,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,862,000 after purchasing an additional 312,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,407,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,715,000 after purchasing an additional 406,408 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD stock traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,763,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491,122. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.13.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

