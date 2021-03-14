Davis Selected Advisers Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,262,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,449 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up about 7.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 3.56% of Capital One Financial worth $1,607,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $132.55. 2,217,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.73. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,153,470. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

