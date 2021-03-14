Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the February 11th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.53. 34,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,803. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 268,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,411,000 after buying an additional 63,342 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.