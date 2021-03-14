David P. Santrella Sells 5,716 Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) insider David P. Santrella sold 5,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $18,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,924.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $3.57 on Friday. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.16% of Salem Media Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

