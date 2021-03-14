David M. Mcguire Sells 1,000 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President David M. Mcguire sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $23,580.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 165,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,130.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of STXB opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $407.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $38.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STXB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 439.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 282.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

