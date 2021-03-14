David A. Socks Sells 55,000 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $2,616,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $64.54.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHAT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 24,411 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

