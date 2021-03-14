Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.64.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.52. 1,360,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,253. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after buying an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $25,967,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,580,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $21,951,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $16,283,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

