Data#3 Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:DTL)

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Data#3 Company Profile

Data#3 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions primarily in Australia. It offers cloud solutions, such as public cloud services and modern data centers; modern workplace solutions, including digital workspace, collaboration, enterprise networks, systems management, and printing; security solutions comprising cloud and network security, identity and access management, data security and privacy, and security monitoring and analytics; data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence and customer management; and connectivity solutions comprising IT-OT networking, and software-defined and wireless networks.

