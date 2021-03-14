Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $84.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.27.

Shares of DAR opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $79.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,851 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,161,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,791,000 after purchasing an additional 570,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

