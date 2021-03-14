Dai (DAI) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $2.75 billion and approximately $268.35 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.31 or 0.00639155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00068805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00024841 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00034736 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai (DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,742,484,351 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,742,484,325 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

