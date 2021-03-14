Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares rose 12.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 1,006,739 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 937,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director L Patrick Gage sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $162,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at $598,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $240,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,321. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $20,181,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

