Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CYTK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $38,090.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,045 shares of company stock worth $1,438,321. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.