Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Short Interest Down 40.4% in February

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 11th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cybin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Cybin stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 476,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,773. Cybin has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

