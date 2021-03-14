CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the February 11th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVV traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.71. 26,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

