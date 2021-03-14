Curis (CRIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Curis stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $642.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 3.29. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

CRIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

