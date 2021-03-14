Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $325.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $250.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.24.

NYSE:CMI opened at $273.92 on Wednesday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $274.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.46. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cummins by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

