Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $325.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $250.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.24.

CMI stock opened at $273.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.95 and a 200 day moving average of $228.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $274.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

