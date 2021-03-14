CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Down 67.6% in February

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the February 11th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ CSPI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 6,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,506. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 million, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.92. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 36,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $369,892.80. Also, Director C Shelton James sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,429.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

