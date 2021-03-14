CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CSL from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.00.

OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. CSL has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.01.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from CSL’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. CSL’s dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

