CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in February

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 11th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSLLY. Citigroup raised shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CSL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of CSLLY stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.75. The stock had a trading volume of 33,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,489. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.01.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from CSL’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. CSL’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

