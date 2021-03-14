CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) SVP Sells $42,799.04 in Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $42,799.04.
Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $975.87 million, a PE ratio of -65.92, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $26.60.
CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CryoLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.
CryoLife Company Profile
CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.
