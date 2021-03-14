CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) SVP Sells $42,799.04 in Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $42,799.04.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $975.87 million, a PE ratio of -65.92, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $26.60.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in CryoLife in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CryoLife in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CryoLife by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CryoLife in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in CryoLife in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CryoLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

