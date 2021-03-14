CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 128,250 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.91% of CryoLife worth $17,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CryoLife by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CryoLife by 405.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 132,983 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CryoLife during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 3.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 792,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other CryoLife news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. Also, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $178,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,508.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,256 shares of company stock worth $399,311 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of CRY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. 116,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.87 million, a P/E ratio of -65.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

