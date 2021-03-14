Crowns Trading Up 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Crowns coin can now be bought for $33.73 or 0.00056364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a total market cap of $25.37 million and $3.37 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crowns has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.13 or 0.00446445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00061454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00050266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00092185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00067452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.81 or 0.00511074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011283 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 752,221 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

