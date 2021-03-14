CrowdWiz Price Tops $0.49 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000817 BTC on exchanges. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $2,737.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded up 33% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,000,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,967,258 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

