Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.42

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 2630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.
