Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.42

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 2630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

