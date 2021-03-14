Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.55 million, a P/E ratio of -26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 28.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.