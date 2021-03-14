Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$1.40 at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.90 to C$1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CR. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.11.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$1.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$176.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,684.16. Insiders have bought a total of 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,350 in the last ninety days.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

