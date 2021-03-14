Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 830 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.72.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

