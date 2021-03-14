Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,898 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Qualys by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.92. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,257.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $178,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,294 shares of company stock worth $5,661,730. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

