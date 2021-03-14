Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Exelon by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,404,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,214,000 after purchasing an additional 112,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

