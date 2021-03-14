Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $216,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.28. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

