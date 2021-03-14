Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $209,000 in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 11.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SDC opened at $11.84 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

