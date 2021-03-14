Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 526.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 35.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.93.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $120.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.74 and its 200 day moving average is $131.39. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

