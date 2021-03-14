Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,397 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Centene by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,980 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Centene by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after buying an additional 954,122 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Centene by 106.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after buying an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after buying an additional 939,404 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,681,000 after acquiring an additional 673,936 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

CNC opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.