Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.
NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.39 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
