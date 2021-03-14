Credit Suisse Group Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $77.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.13.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,697,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $81,382,000 after acquiring an additional 433,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

