Credit Agricole S A Raises Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -121.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OUT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.