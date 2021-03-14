Credit Agricole S A Has $1.21 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.64.

NYSE:MLM opened at $343.83 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $353.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.74.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

