Credit Agricole S A Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

