Credit Agricole S A Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,899 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $134.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.66. The stock has a market cap of $379.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 328,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $47,941,332.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,266,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 288,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $41,984,079.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,766,479.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,473,947 shares of company stock worth $1,070,279,069. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

