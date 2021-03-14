CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 325,500 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the February 11th total of 716,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Snow sold 91,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $1,764,736.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles Kellogg Griffith, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the third quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. 442,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,523. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $216.99 million, a P/E ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

