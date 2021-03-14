Cowen Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $63.00.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.77.

NYSE:QSR opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.83. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,027.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 29,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,881,475.05. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,983. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 108,260 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $9,899,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $155,511,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

