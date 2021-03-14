Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Lowered to $360.00 at Citigroup

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $380.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COST. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $331.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $278.27 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.99 and its 200 day moving average is $360.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

